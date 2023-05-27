Karachi Traffic Police Implements Digital Challan System

The Karachi Traffic Police (KTP) has made the decision to install auto number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras and introduce a digital challan system on various roads, as per reports on Friday.

To combat traffic rule violations, KTP has opted to modernize the ticketing system by utilizing CCTV cameras on the city’s roads to impose penalties.

In a statement, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ahmed Nawaz revealed that KTP has planned to deploy ANPR cameras across Karachi’s roads. He further mentioned that the digital system is already operational in Islamabad and Lahore.

In the initial phase, ANPR cameras will be installed at 26 interchanges. The traffic police will send the tickets directly to the residences of the traffic violators. Additionally, DIG Nawaz stated that the system will be integrated with the excise department’s system.