Kuwait Scraps 2,400 Expat Teachers’ Iqama to Recruit More Nationals

Kuwait’s education authorities want to cancel the residency permits of 2,400 foreign teachers. They have already replaced 1,900 expat teachers with Kuwaitis, and the remaining 500 have submitted their resignations.

To help with the transition, Education Ministry’s Human Resource Department is working to quickly complete procedures for non-Kuwaiti teachers whose services will end by the end of the current school year.

This is to avoid fines or fees for these teachers. The procedures involve settling financial entitlements and canceling their residency permits. The ministry will also speed up the cancellation of residency permits so that these teachers can return to their home countries immediately.

The Kuwaiti Interior Ministry will provide a three-month period for terminated teachers to settle their overall dues and status in the country.

Contrary to claims of a year-long hold on replacement decisions, Kuwaiti education authorities continue to replace foreign teachers with Kuwaitis as part of a plan called “Kuwaitization,” which was launched three years ago.

Kuwait’s population is around 4.6 million people, out of which 3.4 million are expats. The employment of Kuwaitis has been increasing, leading to a 70% decrease in the hiring of new expats by Kuwaiti government agencies in 2022 compared to the previous four years, according to official statistics.