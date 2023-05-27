Private School Principal Accused of Harassing Schoolgirl

A private school principal in the Jandanwala area of Bhakkar has been accused of harassing a female student.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Noor Ahmad Awan took action after a video recording of the principal Abdul Razzaq engaging in inappropriate behavior with a 16-year-old girl on the school premises went viral on social media. The video was secretly recorded and shared online by an anonymous individual.

In response to the incident, the deputy commissioner registered a case of harassment and issued an order to revoke the school’s registration. Despite these measures, the police have not yet managed to apprehend the principal involved in these disturbing actions.

In a similar incident, the police apprehended a school clerk in Rahim Yar Khan earlier this month, on charges of raping a student in the 11th grade. The complaint was filed by the father of the victim, stating that his daughter did not return home on Saturday.

Concerned, he went to the school accompanied by two witnesses to inquire about his daughter’s whereabouts, but she was not present. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the school clerk had taken the victim to a house located in the village.