Quran Publishers Demand FBR Chairman’s Support to Import Machinery

By Asma Sajid | Published May 27, 2023 | 5:14 pm

The Quran Publishers Association of Pakistan (QPAP) wants the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman to assist them in importing state-of-the-art printing machinery and high-quality paper to enhance the standard of printing.

During a meeting held on Friday, QPAP President Qudratullah, Chairman Syed Ahsan Mahmood Shah, and Chief Patron Hafeez ul Barkaat Shah emphasized the need for advanced machinery to elevate the standards of printing, distribution, and binding.

ALSO READ

They appealed to the FBR Chairman to facilitate their efforts by exempting taxes and duties, providing interest-free loans, and eliminating restrictions on the quality of the imported paper. 

QPAP officials further highlighted the challenges faced in importing paper of specific grams and sizes, which adversely affects the production of high-quality copies. They expressed their appreciation to the FBR Chairman, acknowledging his continuous support in addressing their concerns and resolving them effectively.

lens

Hajra Yamin’s Gharara from Bohème by Kanwal Leaves Fans in Awe
Read more in lens

proproperty

Illegal Vendors Reappear After Grand Anti Encroachment Operation in Rawalpindi
Read more in proproperty
close
>