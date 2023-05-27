Vivo Y36 4G Launched With Snapdragon 680 for $225

Vivo has unveiled its latest budget smartphone, the Y36, which is set to debut in Indonesia soon. This device marks the successor to the Y35, which was released in August of last year.

Interestingly, Y36 has two variants: one with 4G and another with 5G. However, at the moment, only the 4G variant has been listed on Vivo’s official website for Indonesia.

The primary difference between the variants lies in the chipset and the color options. The 4G model is equipped with the Snapdragon 680 chipset and will be offered in Glitter Aqua and Meteor Black colorways.

On the other hand, the 5G version features MediaTek’s Dimensity 6020 chipset and comes in Crystal Green and Mystic Black. Apart from these differences, the specifications remain identical.

This smartphone boasts a large 6.64-inch “Ultra O” LCD, presenting a resolution of 1080 x 2388. Its camera setup includes a 50 MP primary sensor accompanied by a 2 MP depth shooter, while the front-facing camera captures stunning selfies with its 16 MP lens.

With 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of expandable storage, the Y36 has plenty of space for your data. Powering the device is a 5,000 mAh battery, supporting 44W wired charging.

Running on Android 13, the Y36 incorporates Vivo’s Funtouch OS 13 for a smooth user experience. The phone’s dimensions measure 164.06 x 76.17 x 8.07 mm, and it weighs 202g.

ALSO READ Vivo Launches the Gorgeous V27e With Aura Light Portrait in Pakistan

In terms of pricing, the Y36’s 4G variant is available at a recommended retail price of $226. However, details regarding the 5G version’s pricing and its availability in other markets remain undisclosed for now.

Vivo Y36 Specifications