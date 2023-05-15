Vivo S17e Launched With High-End Chip and 64MP Camera for $301

Chinese phone maker Vivo made a surprising announcement by introducing their latest addition to the S17 series: the S17e. This is a step away from their usual practice of launching the entire S-series together in China, which is why many were surprised.

Design and Display

Serving as the successor to the S16e, the S17e shares numerous similarities with the Vivo V27. One notable feature is its impressive 6.78-inch 1080p 120Hz curved AMOLED display. If it’s the same panel as the V27 then it should have support for 1 billion colors and HDR10+ content.

There is a fingerprint sensor underneath the display and a tiny punch-hole for the selfie camera.

Internals and Software

The Vivo S17e is powered by MediaTek’s recently launched Dimensity 7200 meant for upper mid-range phones. It’s built on the same process as the flagship Dimensity 9200 chip. You can have up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB UFS 2.2 memory alongside the chip but there’s no memory card slot.

The device boots Android 13 OS with Origin OS 3 on top.

Cameras

There are only two cameras on the back including a 64MP main sensor equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 2MP depth sensor. The ring LED light on the back is called Aura light and it’s brighter than your usual LED flash units.

The punch-hole selfie camera is a 16MP unit.

Battery and Pricing

The sizable 4,600 mAh battery has support for 66W fast wired charging, but there is no wireless charging support.

Vivo S17e has a starting price of $301 in China and it will be available in Quicksand Gold, Sunny Blue, and Midnight Black color options. It will most likely have a higher price tag in the international market.

Vivo S17e Specifications