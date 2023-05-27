Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra Design Leaked Through Schematics

Xiaomi is currently keeping the Redmi K60 Ultra under wraps for its launch in the Chinese market, which will eventually make its way to other markets as the Xiaomi 13T Pro.

However, thanks to the renowned tipster Digital Chat Station, we now have a glimpse of its design through some schematic images. While the image does not provide a complete overview, it offers a preview of what we can expect in the upcoming weeks.

According to the leak, the alleged Xiaomi 13T Pro showcases slim bezels and a centered punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera. Moving to the back, there is a square-shaped camera module housing two prominent camera sensors alongside a smaller third sensor situated nearby.

It is reasonable to assume that the smaller sensor could potentially be a 2MP macro lens. Unfortunately, details regarding the specifications of the two primary cameras remain unknown at this point.

The provided schematic images lack detail, making it somewhat challenging to discern certain details. However, it appears that both the sides and the back of the device have a flat design, reminiscent of the current iPhones.

Based on a report from March, it is anticipated that the device will be powered by the flagship Dimensity 9200 SoC and boast a 6.7-inch OLED panel with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. Additionally, it may have substantial battery capacity and the inclusion of 100W fast charging technology, offering swift recharging capabilities.