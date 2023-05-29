CDA Fails to Relocate Chagai Nuclear Test Model in 6 Years

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has failed to relocate Chagai Model despite passing six and half years.

According to the details, the Chagai model built near Faizabad was removed by CDA for the purpose of shifting it to F-9 Park.

But this model disappeared after several years instead of moving to Fatima Jinnah Park or elsewhere.

CDA sources have claimed that the Chagai model was broken and sold as scrap on the pretext of shifting.

According to CDA sources, it was decided to shift the Chagai model in August 2016. The steel and fiber model broke during the transfer, which was later sold for scrap.

ALSO READ CDA Set to Earn Billions Through Auction of Commercial Plots Yet Again

CDA decided to shift the Chagai model from Faizabad during the expansion of the expressway. Due to the incompetence of the CDA officers, the model was broken during the shifting itself.

The Chagai model was funded by the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission. The Prime Minister of that time, Nawaz Sharif, after the nuclear explosions, had ordered to build Chagai models in different cities. CDA did not attempt to create a new model, nor did it inquire into the disappearance of the old one.

CDA officials say that the case of the Chagai model going missing during transfer is a very old one. Efforts are being made to collect information in this regard. If the model is safe, it will be placed at an ideal location in Islamabad.