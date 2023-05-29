Dar Assures Builders Association of Providing Business-Friendly Budget

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar reiterated on Monday that the government will try to provide a business-friendly budget for the economic progress and development of the country.

A delegation of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) called on the finance minister at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to discuss budget 2023-24 proposals. SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman RRMC Ashfaq Yousif Tola, Chairman FBR, and senior officers from FBR attended the meeting.

ALSO READ Govt to Restore Withholding Tax on Cash Withdrawals

The delegates from ABAD apprised the minister of the challenges currently faced by the construction industry and presented their proposals for the upcoming Federal Budget. The delegation also assured support to the government in its efforts for overcoming the economic challenges and to boost the economic and business activities in the country.

Dar appreciated the proposals presented by the delegation and assured them that the government is taking concrete steps to overcome the economic challenges and for strengthening the economy of the country.

The delegation included ABAD Chairman Altaf Tai, former chairman Arif Yousaf Gewa, Senior Vice Chairman Khawar Munir, Vice Chairman Nadeem Gewa, and Chairman South Region Raheel Rinch among others.