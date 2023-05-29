Direct Flights Between Karachi and Kuala Lumpur to Begin Soon

The Malaysian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, announced that direct flights between Kuala Lumpur and Karachi will soon be launched to enhance economic and people-to-people connections between the two countries.

During a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Adnan Jalil, at the Malaysian High Commission in Islamabad, Mohammad Azhar Mazlan emphasized that the restoration of direct air connectivity would strengthen economic, trade, and social integration between Pakistan and Malaysia.

He also highlighted the potential increase in bilateral cooperation and tourism development between the two friendly nations.

While acknowledging the impact of COVID-19 on various sectors, including direct flights between Malaysia and Pakistan, the Malaysian envoy expressed optimism that these connections would be restored in the future.

The ambassador mentioned that Malaysia’s current development is attributed to its long and medium-term economic plan, adjusted every five years. Social reforms have also played a crucial role in Malaysia’s progress.

Mohammad Azhar Mazlan underscored the need for further growth in bilateral trade between Pakistan and Malaysia. He specifically invited the business community and trade bodies from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to actively contribute to this process and foster cooperation.

The ambassador stressed the importance of enhancing bilateral trade between Pakistan and ASEAN regions and emphasized the historical, ethnic, and cultural ties between Pakistan and Malaysia. He expressed the desire to preserve this heritage and pass it on to future generations.

Highlighting the strong bonds between families in both countries, particularly those from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who migrated to Malaysia several decades ago, the ambassador noted the shared love for flavorful cuisine. Similarities in the use of spices contribute to the enjoyable and familiar taste of food in both Pakistan and Malaysia.

Mohammad Azhar Mazlan expressed gratitude to the minister for the invitation to participate in the inauguration of the ASEAN Trade Desk at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

In response, Adnan Jalil, the Minister of Commerce and Industry for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, extended well wishes to the Malaysian High Commissioner for his posting in Pakistan. He also expressed his intention to lead a trade delegation from the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Malaysia.