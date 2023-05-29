Authorities Catch Drugs Worth Rs. 18.5 Billion in a Dramatic Operation in Arabian Sea

In a joint operation, the Pakistan Navy and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted a successful operation, resulting in the seizure of a significant quantity of narcotics.

The operation, carried out in the North Arabian Sea, led to the confiscation of approximately 4,020 kilograms of narcotics (Hashish).

The estimated value of the seized narcotics in the international market is around $ 65.148 million (Rs. 18.5 billion), according to a Pakistan Navy news release.

This successful counter-narcotics operation reaffirms the Pakistan Navy’s commitment to combatting illegal activities at sea and along the coast.

In a separate action in March, the Pakistan Navy thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics worth nearly Rs4 billion in the Arabian Sea.

During the operation, a Pakistan Navy ship apprehended the smugglers and seized 280 kilograms of crystal meth. The market value of the recovered drugs amounts to nearly Rs4 billion, as stated by the spokesperson.

