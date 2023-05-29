How to Prepare Your Car For Trip to Northern Areas

With the summer vacations around the corner, people are gearing up to escape the scorching heat of the plains and embark on a rejuvenating trip to serene hill stations around Pakistan.

However, while planning an adventure, ensuring that the car is ready to tackle winding roads and steep inclines is essential. A thorough preparation and maintenance of your car will not only enhance your safety but also allow a hassle-free and enjoyable journey.

Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to get your car ready for a memorable hill station trip during the summer season:

Thorough Inspection

Before setting off, get your car checked thoroughly for existing issues. To begin with, check the tire pressure, tread depth, and overall condition of the tires.

Make sure that the engine oil, coolant, and brake fluid are at recommended levels. Confirm that all lights, including headlights, taillights, and turn signals, are functioning properly.

Also, inspect the windshield wipers and washer jets of your car. If there is a malfunction, replace the faulty part or get it repaired.

Cooling System

The steep climbs can be burdensome for cars, especially at high elevations such as Babusar Top. If a car’s cooling system isn’t up to the mark it can easily overheat.

Prior to your journey, inspect the radiator for any leaks or damage and flush it if necessary. Check the coolant levels and top up if required.

Additionally, examine the condition of the drive belts and hoses connected to the cooling system. If there are signs of wear and tear, get these parts replaced immediately.

Battery

Frequent changes in weather can put a strain on the car battery, so it’s essential to ensure its optimal condition.

During the journey, keep an eye on the battery terminals and cables for any corrosion and clean them if necessary. Check the battery’s voltage to ensure it is within the manufacturer’s recommended range.

If the battery is old and showing signs of weakness, consider replacing it to avoid any unforeseen breakdowns during your trip.

Brakes

You’re going to be using brakes a lot during your journey, especially while driving downhill. Therefore, it is essential to keep your brakes in tip-top shape.

Have the brake pads, rotors, and calipers inspected by a professional mechanic. If either part is worn out or damaged, have them replaced immediately. Also, check the brake fluid levels and have it replaced if it appears dark or contaminated.

Fuel Efficiency

Long drives through hilly regions can be fuel-intensive. Maximize your car’s fuel efficiency by ensuring that the air filter is clean and replace it if necessary. Check the spark plugs and replace them if they are worn out.

Think of your car like a living organism. If it breathes properly, it will make power and climb the steep hills properly. Whereas compromised breathing won’t allow it to make proper power, inhibiting its climbing ability.

Maintaining proper tire pressure can also improve fuel efficiency, so make sure your tires are adequately inflated according to the manufacturer’s guidelines.

Emergency Kit

It is always wise to be prepared for unexpected situations during your trip.

Pack an emergency kit that includes a first-aid box, a flashlight with spare batteries, a tire puncture repair kit, jumper cables, a spare tire, and essential tools like a wrench and a jack.

Additionally, carry a roadside assistance contact number in case you break down in the middle of the road.

Mandatory Maintenance

Regular maintenance of your car is crucial to its overall performance and longevity. Schedule a mandatory maintenance check-up before your hill station trip.

Make sure that all essential components such as the air conditioning system, steering, suspension, and electrical system, are in proper working order.

Address any identified issues promptly to avoid potential breakdowns during your journey.

Remember to prioritize your safety and the safety of your passengers by conducting thorough inspections, maintaining essential systems, and preparing an emergency kit.

Enjoy your summer vacation to the fullest while exploring the breathtaking beauty of hill stations, confident in the reliability and readiness of your car.