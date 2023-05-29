ICC Officials to Visit Pakistan for Important Meeting on World Cup and Financial Model

The Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Greg Barclay, and the Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice, will arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday for an official two-day visit.

During their visit, the officials will hold meetings with Najam Sethi, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and Barrister Salman Naseer, the Chief Operating Officer.

This will be the first visit by the ICC Chairman since President Ray Mali visited in 2008 and also the first time since 2004 that both top ICC officials will visit together.

However, Allardice has been regularly visiting the sub-continent country, first as the ICC General Manager of Cricket and then as the ICCl Chief Executive.

The top officials from both the ICC and PCB will discuss the upcoming World Cup 2023, the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, and the newly-proposed financial model.

Earlier this month, the ICC proposed a financial model, under which over half of the annual earnings will be allocated to BCCI, making it the highest-earning board by a huge margin.

Expressing his concern about the model, the PCB Chairman demanded transparency from the ICC and called for clarification on how the distribution of shares was determined.

“We insist that the ICC should disclose how these figures were derived. We are not satisfied with the current situation,” stated Najam Sethi.