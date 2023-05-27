Multan Sultans’ Pakistan-Born Opener Usman Khan Dreams of Playing for UAE, Not Pakistan

Multan Sultan’s opening batter, Usman Khan, wants to play cricket against his country of birth, Pakistan, and make a name for himself at the international stage.

The 28-year-old batter rose to prominence earlier this year as he scored the fastest century in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), taking just 36 balls to reach his century against Quetta Gladiators.

ALSO READ Shadab Khan Suffers Head Injury After Massive Collision During T20 Blast Debut [Video]

Usman’s remarkable century led to rumors that he might be selected to represent Pakistan but he has recently revealed that his dream is to play for United Arab Emirates (UAE) and not Pakistan.

I aspire to play for UAE, not Pakistan. I’m putting in the effort to achieve that dream. One day, I want to compete against Pakistan to showcase my talent. I’m patiently waiting for my opportunity

The explosive opener will be eligible to represent UAE once he fulfills the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) criteria of a three-year residency.

Usman stated that he has been disheartened by the lack of opportunities in Pakistan and was overlooked time and again without being provided an opportunity to prove his mettle.

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi Finally Opens Up on Debate Around His Decreasing Bowling Speed

“I felt like nobody was paying attention to me in Pakistan, and I wasn’t given a fair opportunity. So, I decided to explore other options for a chance. I came to the UAE and put in the hard work. My goal is to continue working hard and then strive to make it to the UAE team once I meet the eligibility criteria,” he remarked.