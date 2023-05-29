CDA Continues Ruthless Anti-Encroachment Drive in Various Sectors of Islamabad

Anti-encroachment operations are being carried out across the city on the direction of Chairman CDA Noor-u- Amin Mengal.

Apart from enforcement Directorate, Islamabad Administration and Islamabad Police, other related departments are participating in the operations. DG Enforcement is supervising the anti-encroachment operations.

According to details, anti-encroachment operations were carried out in various areas on Friday and several constructions and encroachments were cleared of government lands from illegal occupants.

The operation was along IJP Road, G-8, F-8, G-5, I-9 F-6, G-9, G-10, I-8 as well as Rawal Town was also done in which 3 trucks of goods were seized by demolishing several encroachments.

According to details, the operation was started from IJP Road in Islamabad where service road, Chapphar Hotel, sand gravel bases and gutters were demolished.

A similar operation was carried out in front of Sector G-8 Center, which demolished several roofed hotels located on the Green Belt and demolished several fruit stalls. In Sector G-9 and G-10, people occupied government land by fencing outside their plot line.

The anti-encroachment staff took action and removed fences and walls outside the plot line of several houses and got the government land returned. The encroachments in the parking area of Sector F-8 Centre were causing difficulties for citizens to park their cars and in light of public complaints, the encroachments were cleared and seized 1 truck of goods.

While taking action in the outsides of Sector G-5 Nadra Chowk, 1 truck of goods was seized by removing encroachments. Similarly, action was taken against encroachments from market sidewalk and parking area in Sector I-8 and seized 1 truck of goods.

Lehtrar Road where traffic was often blocked due to encroachments. In the light of the CDA administration, the road was opened by removing the encroachments from the road and 1 truck of goods was seized.

The anti-encroachment staff took full action in the rural area Rawal Town of Islam where 16 rooms, 3 washrooms, 3 cattle fences, 3 boundary walls and 2 kitchens were recovered from government land.

Following the instructions of Chairman CDA Captain Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, a special anti-encroachment squad has been formed even during weekly holidays to continue the operation against encroachments in full swing.