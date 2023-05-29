Redmi Note 12T Pro Confirmed to Launch Soon

Recent reports indicate that Redmi is preparing to unveil a new smartphone in China, serving as the successor to the Note 11T Pro from last year.

Today, the brand officially announced the Note 12T Pro for its home market along with marketing images that confirm the phone’s design.

ALSO READ Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra Design Leaked Through Schematics

Redmi has confirmed that the Note 12T Pro will feature an LCD panel boasting a 144Hz refresh rate and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The provided image showcases a flat screen, similar to its predecessor. Additionally, the device will be powered by the Dimensity 8200-Ultra chipset.

Last week, a Redmi phone carrying the model number 23054RA19C made an appearance in the databases of Geekbench and 3C. It is highly likely that this device will be launched in the Chinese market as the Redmi Note 12T Pro, and there are speculations that it might be marketed as the K60i.

The Redmi Note 12T Pro, powered by the Dimensity 8200-Ultra chipset, is expected to feature 12 GB of RAM and run on Android 13. The 3C certification suggests that the device may support fast charging of up to 67W. However, further details about the smartphone are yet to be officially confirmed.

ALSO READ Poco F5 Series Confirmed to Launch Early Next Month

Joining the existing Note 12 series, the Redmi Note 12T Pro will be a fresh addition to the lineup. The Note 12 series already features several models, such as the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition, Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition, and Redmi Note 12T Turbo.