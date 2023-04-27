Poco F5 Series Confirmed to Launch Early Next Month

Poco’s upcoming release, the F5, originally rumored to launch on April 6, will now be launched on May 9. The announcement was made by Poco, who also revealed that they will be unveiling the F5 Pro on the same date.

Although Poco has not disclosed any details about the specifications of either the F5 or F5 Pro, Qualcomm’s Indian branch confirmed that it will be equipped with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC. This makes Poco F5 the first smartphone in India to be powered by this chip.

Poco India has provided a sneak peek of the F5’s design, confirming that it will feature a triple rear camera setup. Despite this reveal, there has been no mention of the phone in the company’s promotional campaigns. This indicates that only the standard Poco F5 will be launched in India on May 9, while the Pro version will be introduced at a later date.

The video below shows a brief glimpse at the back of the upcoming Poco F5.

Imposters will fall, the F'In King will rule them all👑

Ascend the throne or be overthrown📱#POCOF5 global debut on 09.05.2023 @ 5:30PM.#ReturnOfTheKing pic.twitter.com/wt6mqY6cQC — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) April 26, 2023

There are rumors circulating that the Poco F5 will be a variant of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo, while the F5 Pro is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K60. The F5 does appear to have the same camera setup as the Redmi Note 12 Turbo as shown in the teaser above, but we are yet to see any official images of the F5 Pro.

The vanilla F5 is reported to be equipped with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, while the Pro is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.