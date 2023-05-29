Saeed Ajmal Names Spinners Who Must be in Pakistan’s ODI World Cup Squad

Former Pakistan spinner, Saeed Ajmal, has suggested that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should prepare their spinners for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

During an interview, Saeed Ajmal stated that the mega event is scheduled to take place in India, where spinners always play a crucial role.

“We should have at least two to three spinners, such as Imad Wasim, Muhammad Nawaz, and Usama Mir, who have been bowling decently lately,” said Saeed Ajmal.

The right-arm spinner also mentioned that Pakistan has a quality leg-spinner in the form of vice-captain, Shadab Khan, which further strengthens the spin department for the event.

When asked about the inclusion of Imad Wasim, Saeed Ajmal expressed that he should be in the squad as he has the ability to score quick runs and bowl with the new ball.

“Pakistan often struggles with the new ball except for Shaheen and Naseem, or when Naseem doesn’t play; we have often seen they find it hard to tackle with the new ball,” he said.

Ajmal added that the presence of Imad will provide Pakistan with a bowler who excels at bowling with the new ball, frequently taking wickets, thereby enabling the team to exert pressure on the opposition.