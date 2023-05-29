Afghanistan, Sri Lanka Join India to Dismiss PCB’s Hybrid Model for Asia Cup

The unofficial meeting led by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, about the highly anticipated Asia Cup, was held last night during the rain-interrupted final of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The meeting, focused on deliberating the crucial matter of Pakistan’s hybrid model of hosting the Asia Cup, involved the participation of key stakeholders from various cricket boards except for Pakistan.

ALSO READ Imad Wasim and Azam Khan Confirm Participation in USA’s Major League Cricket

Among the attendees were representatives from the Sri Lanka Cricket Board and the Afghanistan Cricket Board, who contributed to the discussions on the Asia Cup. However, the President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, Nazmul Hassan, was unable to attend the meeting due to personal reasons, as disclosed by Indian media sources.

However, as reported by Indian media, an official decision regarding the venue of the tournament could not be reached during the meeting.

It was revealed that all participating members expressed opposition to the PCB’s hybrid model, showcasing their reservations regarding its implementation.

Significantly, the Sri Lanka and Afghanistan cricket boards expressed their dissent by voting against the hybrid model.

Furthermore, broadcasters raised concerns, adding another layer of complexity to the decision-making process. The broadcasting stakeholders are seeking assurances and clarity on how this model would impact the tournament.

ALSO READ Simon Doull Compares Hasan Ali With IPL’s Latest Bowling Sensation

To address this crucial matter, the Asian Cricket Council plans to convene yet another meeting. The Pakistan Cricket Board has also been extended an invitation to participate in this important gathering, aiming to ensure a fair and inclusive decision-making process.

It is worth noting that the BCCI also opposed the tournament being held in UAE. The board cited concerns over extreme heat in the UAE during September, which would pose challenges for players and the overall quality of the tournament.

The fate of the 2023 Asia Cup still hangs in the balance.