Young Kid Impresses Mohammad Yousuf With His Flawless Batting Technique

Former Pakistan captain, Mohammad Yousuf, shared the video of a talented young kid, appreciating his phenomenal batting skills, magnificent style, and flawless techniques.

In a video shared by the legendary batter on his Twitter handle, the young boy can be seen displaying exceptional batting skills in the street somewhere in Pakistan.

The 48-year-old cricketer wrote in the caption of the post, “His head position is flawless, and his balance is perfect. Keep it up, Bache.”

Head position is flawless.Balance is perfect.Keep it up bache👍 pic.twitter.com/rWyWKBEzeC — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) May 28, 2023

Yesterday, former Pakistan cricketer and Chief Selector, Mohammad Wasim, also shared a short video of another talented young Pakistani kid displaying his batting skills.

Mohammad Wasim wrote on his Twitter handle, “He is only eight years old, but he has great talent!”

He is only 8 , Great talent !! pic.twitter.com/psOmtldsbY — Muhammad Wasim (@MuhammadWasim77) May 28, 2023

Earlier this month, Bollywood actor, Amitabh Bachchan, mistakenly assumed that a Pakistani kid, whose cricket video had gone viral on social media, was the future of Indian cricket.

The renowned actor had shared a short video on his social media handle featuring a young boy displaying extraordinary skills that impressed cricket fans.

The 80-year-old star actor wrote in the caption of the post, “The future of Indian Cricket is in very safe hands,” whereas the kid in the video was Pakistani.