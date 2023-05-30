Dhoni Gets Emotional After Winning 5th IPL Title [Video]

In a display of unparalleled skill and determination, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the legendary former Indian cricket captain, was overcome with emotion as he led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

The IPL 2023 final, held at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, witnessed a nail-biting encounter between Dhoni’s CSK and Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans.

ALSO READ Rain Badly Exposes the Condition of World’s Biggest Cricket Stadium in India

The IPL final, which was initially set to be held on Sunday was postponed due to persistent rain. Rain struck midway through the match on Monday night as well as the second innings was reduced to 15 overs.

CSK required 171 runs off 15 overs as they looked to secure their fifth title while Gujarat were aiming to lift their second successive IPL title.

With the match hanging in the balance, the stage was set for a thrilling finale. As tension gripped the crowd, it was Ravindra Jadeja who emerged as the hero of the moment.

With CSK needing 10 runs off the final 2 balls, Jadeja showcased his incredible hitting prowess, smashing a six and a four off the last two deliveries to secure a stunning victory for his team.

ALSO READ Female Fan Attacks Security Official During CSK Vs. GT IPL Final

As the celebrations erupted, all eyes were on Dhoni, who remained calm as usual at first but let the emotions get the better of him as he shed a tear while hugging and lifting Jadeja to celebrate the incredible win.

Check out the video here: