Rain Badly Exposes the Condition of World’s Biggest Cricket Stadium in India

Rain wreaked havoc on the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, causing a significant setback.

The much-awaited encounter was initially scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, but the persistent downpour left the ground unplayable.

As a result, the final had to be rescheduled to the reserve day. The match is currently ongoing at the iconic venue, which has a seating capacity of over 100,000 spectators.

However, the stadium suffered a moment of embarrassment when rainwater began leaking through its roof, gaining attention on social media as spectators captured videos.

People who are asking for closed roof stadiums have a look at the pillars and roofs of the biggest stadium and the richest cricket board leaking. pic.twitter.com/idKjMeYWYd — Manya (@CSKian716) May 28, 2023

In a video that went viral on social media, parts of the stadium can be seen with water droplets dripping from the roof, leaving the spectators hapless.

The leaking roof incident has raised concerns about the infrastructure of the state-of-the-art stadium, considering its stature and the substantial investment it required.

It has also fueled the ongoing debate surrounding the necessity of closed-roof stadiums, particularly in regions prone to inclement weather, ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023.