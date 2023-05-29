Female Fan Attacks Security Official During CSK Vs. GT IPL Final

By Imad Ali Jan | Published May 29, 2023 | 3:26 pm

Indian cricket fans reportedly attacked a security official during the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The incident occurred during the final match between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in the 16th season of the lucrative franchise cricket tournament.

However, the city experienced heavy rains, leading the management to postpone the highly anticipated final match which will take place tonight at the same venue.

A short video that went viral on social media platforms showed a female fan slapping a security official in the spectator seating area and pushing him to the ground.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time IPL and have engaged in shameful acts during the ongoing season, with several incidents drawing the media’s attention.

Just this month, spectators were observed harassing cheerleaders during the 52nd match of the ongoing season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Earlier, Sashi Marwa, the wife of Nitish Rana, the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders, posted a video in which a few spectators threatened her as she entered the stadium.

