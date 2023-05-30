Lanka Premier League Adopts IPL-Like Auction, Set to Take Place on 14 June

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced that the inaugural player auction for the upcoming fourth edition of the Lanka Premier League will take place on June 14.

According to officials, this will be the first time the Lanka Premier League witnesses a player auction since its inception. The auction will be held in the capital, Colombo.

Each franchise is required to contribute a sum of US$ 500,000 for the auction to acquire players, resulting in a combined total of $2.5 million across the five teams.

It is worth noting that three Pakistani players have already signed direct contracts with different franchises for the upcoming edition of the League prior to the auction.

The Colombo Strikers have secured the services of Babar Azam and star pacer, Naseem Shah, while the Kandy Falcons have picked left-handed batter, Fakhar Zaman.

These players are among those who have signed contracts directly before the auction, along with David Miller, Matthew Wade, Shakib Al Hasan, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

The fourth edition of the tournament will be played at three different venues, namely Hambantota, Colombo, and Kandy, with the Jaffna Kings defending their championship title.

A total of five teams will compete in the fourth edition, with the tournament commencing on July 30.