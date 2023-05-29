ICC Welcomes New Female Coaches to Its Master Educator Programme

Following a week-long course hosted in Dubai, UAE, the International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced the introduction of nine new females to its network of ICC Coach Master Educators, who will oversee the development of ICC Tutors and cricket coaches worldwide through the ICC Training and Education programme.

The week saw a total of ten new ICC Coach Master Educators join forces with the existing global network of 16 to undertake theory and practical workshops in preparation for the release of the ICC Coaching Course Level 2, a resource set to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

ICC Master Educators represent the top tier in the workforce hierarchy that supports the delivery of coach education programmes in ICC Member nations. They are responsible for training and accrediting ICC Tutors – while Tutors themselves deliver courses to accredit prospective coaches, umpires, and pitch curators.

The new cohort of ICC Coach Master Educators hails from both traditional and emerging cricket nations, including Netherlands, New Zealand, Qatar, South Africa, and the USA. Greater coverage of coach education expertise across the ICC’s five regions supports one of the ICC’s key strategic ambitions of transformative growth in participation, and the improved female representation responds to upward global trends in the number of women and girls playing the sport.

Reflecting on increasing female representation among the ICC’s coaching networks, former Canada international cricketer and newly qualified ICC Coach Master Educator in the Americas, Monali Patel, commented, “There has historically been an under-representation of females in coaching, so to see so many women involved in this programme is inspirational. This course will only improve the number of role models available to women and girls.

“There are so many ways to get involved in the game, and it’s important that female cricket lovers understand that coaching is an increasingly accessible avenue for them to consider,” she added.

With more female coaches in operation around the world, another outcome of this programme is that we are going to see more women and girls playing cricket.

The ICC Coaching Course Level 2 is set to be the latest resource made available to global learners following the success of existing courses on the ICC’s coach education pathway.

More resources are set to be released in the coming months, including the first-ever ICC Umpire Foundation Certificate, an introductory course designed to provide aspiring Match Officials with the confidence and knowledge to officiate games at club level.

These courses will form part of the ICC’s growing collection of education offerings, aiming to equip Member nations with the resources and workforce necessary to train and accredit more coaches, umpires, and pitch curators since the launch of the ICC Training and Education programme in 2021.

ICC General Manager – Development William Glenwright, added, “It has been a very important and exciting week for the ICC in terms of growing the game and delivering on our strategic ambitions of getting more boys and girls, men and women enjoying cricket.

“Increasing the number of female Master Educators is an important step in removing barriers to female participation – a process that includes training and certifying more female coaches around the world,” he added.

This initiative will further improve the quality and quantity of coaches throughout the ICC membership, resulting in an improved playing experience for participants around the world.

“With new education courses on the horizon, and an ever-expanding network of individuals certified to deliver them globally, high-quality coach and umpire education programmes are more accessible than ever before,” he concluded.