Mirpur Judge Shot Dead During Robbery

Sardar Amjad Ishaq, a District and Sessions Judge of the Mirpur Accountability Court, tragically passed away during a robbery at a private housing society in the garrison city. Although the robbers managed to flee, one of them was injured and later caught. Judge Amjad Ishaq was serving as an accountable court judge in Mirpur.

The police reported that five people broke into the judge’s home. The judge bravely fought back by firing at them when they tried to take his son hostage.

The robbers shot the judge before escaping. They were unable to steal anything from the house and left their injured accomplice behind, who was later arrested.

Punjab Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi quickly responded to the incident and demanded a detailed report from the Inspector General of Police (IGCP). He also ordered the immediate capture of the culprits. Naqvi expressed his deepest sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family following this tragic event.