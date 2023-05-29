CAA Issues Night Landing License to Gwadar International Airport

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced the commencement of night landing operations at Gwadar International Airport.

Instructions have been issued to airlines and aviation companies to initiate these operations in September. However, overnight parking of aircraft will not be permitted.

In March, Federal Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal directed the CAA to complete all development projects for the airport before September 2023.

He also requested a plan of action within three days for the execution and implementation of the remaining tasks.

The construction of the airport is a joint effort between China and the Pakistan Aviation Authority (PAA) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) will have the capacity to handle various aircraft models, including ATR 72, Airbus (A-300), Boeing (B-737), and Boeing (B-747), for both domestic and international routes.

The anticipated opening of the “largest” airport in Pakistan for international flights is scheduled for September of this year.