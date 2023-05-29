CAA Issues Night Landing License to Gwadar International Airport

By ProPK Staff | Published May 29, 2023 | 3:29 pm

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced the commencement of night landing operations at Gwadar International Airport.

Instructions have been issued to airlines and aviation companies to initiate these operations in September. However, overnight parking of aircraft will not be permitted.

ALSO READ

In March, Federal Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal directed the CAA to complete all development projects for the airport before September 2023.

He also requested a plan of action within three days for the execution and implementation of the remaining tasks.

The construction of the airport is a joint effort between China and the Pakistan Aviation Authority (PAA) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

ALSO READ

The New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) will have the capacity to handle various aircraft models, including ATR 72, Airbus (A-300), Boeing (B-737), and Boeing (B-747), for both domestic and international routes.

The anticipated opening of the “largest” airport in Pakistan for international flights is scheduled for September of this year.

ProPK Staff

lens

Nora Fatehi Leaves Audience Breathless in Sexy Latex Outfit at IIFA Awards
Read more in lens

proproperty

CDA’s Auction of Commercial Plots Begins Today
Read more in proproperty
close
>