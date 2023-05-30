Naseem Shah’s Brother Bursts into the Spotlight Again for Lahore Qalandars

Talented cricketer, Hunain Shah, the brother of Pakistani pacer, Naseem Shah, secured a place in the Lahore Qalandars squad that faced PCB XI in an exhibition match, igniting hopes of a promising career ahead.

Aspiring to emulate his brother, Hunain stated that he is determined to leave his mark on the cricketing world and eventually represent his country at the highest level.

Hunain Shah added that he has played a lot of tape ball cricket with Naseem Shah in the village, where he honed their skills and dreamt of donning the national colors.

“Naseem always emphasizes the importance of bowling fast. He advises me to bowl in a way that intimidates the batters, making them fear facing my deliveries,” said Hunain.

Hunain Shah continued to mention that he has drawn inspiration from Naseem Shah and has tirelessly worked on his bowling technique under his brother’s guidance.

While acknowledging the abundance of talent in fast bowling, Hunain Shah expressed his keenness to learn from other renowned bowlers in order to improve his skills.

ALSO READ ICC Welcomes New Female Coaches to Its Master Educator Programme

Expressing his gratitude and excitement after being selected for the Lahore Qalandars squad, the Dir-born cricketer said, “Alhamdulillah, I am now a part of Lahore Qalandars.”

It is worth noting that Hunain represented Central Punjab in National T20 Cup last year where he impressed cricket fans with his phenomenal bowling display.

Recently, Naseem Shah stated that he has advised his brothers to concentrate on studies or something else because making it to international cricket requires a lot of hard work.