Shaheen’s Last-Over Six Takes Nottinghamshire Over the Line in Big Chase [Video]

By Imad Ali Jan | Published May 30, 2023 | 11:58 am

Star Pakistani cricketer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, showcased his hard-hitting batting skills, leading his side to a thrilling victory in the ongoing Vitality Blast in England.

While representing the Nottinghamshire Outlaws, Shaheen smashed a straight six in the last over to successfully chase the total against Durham at Riverside Ground.

Batting first, Durham posted a total of 169 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Ollie Robinson played a crucial role, scoring 50 runs off 38 balls, which included six boundaries before Shaheen rattled his stumps.

The left-arm fast bowler took one wicket, conceding 39 runs in his four overs, while Steven Mullaney and Conor McKerr took three and two wickets, respectively.

In response, Nottinghamshire successfully chased down the target, with Alex Hales contributing 65 runs off 46 balls before Shaheen Afridi smacked a big hit in the last over.

It is worth noting that the left-handed cricketer has been making headlines for his hard-hitting ability since his impressive performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

During the PSL 8 final match, Shaheen scored a blistering 44* off just 15 balls, which included two fours and five sixes, helping his side amass a big total of 200 runs.

After the final, former cricketer, Mohammad Amir, commented that Shaheen Afridi could become a complete all-rounder if he focuses on his hard-hitting skills.

