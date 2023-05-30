Thousands Evacuated Due to Wildfires in Canada

The wildfires raging through Halifax have led to the evacuation of at least 16,000 citizens. Prime Minister Trudeau offered up his government’s support in the face of the “incredibly serious” flames.

Wildfires have raged in Canada’s eastern city of Halifax for days, leading to the mandatory evacuation of thousands of citizens as of Monday.

Citizens of Halifax suburbs including Hammonds Plains, Upper Tantallon, and Pockwork will not be allowed to return until advised by municipal authorities.

ALSO READ Relentless Harassment Claims Teacher’s Life in Balochistan

At least 16,000 citizens were evacuated, after authorities declared a state of emergency late on Sunday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his government’s support in handling the situation in Nova Scotia, where Halifax is located, which he described as “incredibly serious.”

No deaths or injuries have thus far been reported.

What Do We Know About the Fire?

Television footage showed large plumes of smoke, with houses and vehicles gutted by the flames.

The cause of the fire was unknown. But its spread was aided by strong winds and tinder-dry woods.

Officials said a large quantity of rain, which was not forecast this week, was needed to bring the wildfires under control.

Wildfires were also reported in other areas of Canada during the past few days, including in the province of New Brunswick and the western provinces of Alberta and British Columbia, but most were now under control.

ALSO READ Women Account for Just 19% of All Debit Card Holders in Pakistan

Canada’s western areas have been repeatedly hit by extreme weather in recent years. The intensity and frequency of such conditions have been attributed to global warming.