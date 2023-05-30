Relentless Harassment Claims Teacher’s Life in Balochistan

A female teacher named Najma Baloch took her own life in the Gishkaur area of Awaran, Balochistan due to constant harassment.

Najma was known for her dedication to providing free education to underprivileged children at a camp school, despite limited resources. She ran the school in a small hut and did not charge for her services.

Najma’s family has accused three individuals, including a Levies official and two colleagues, of harassing her. The local police have registered a case in response to these allegations. Najma’s mother has spoken out about her daughter’s experiences and her determination to stand up to her harassers.

The Assistant Commissioner of Awaran has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Najma’s death. The Levies official has been suspended and an inquiry committee has been formed. One of the suspects has been arrested and efforts are being made to locate the other two.