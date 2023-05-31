Boston University Announces Fully Funded Scholarships for International Students

Boston University in the United States has announced its fully funded scholarship programs for both domestic and international students, including students from Pakistan. The university is currently accepting applications for these scholarships.

These scholarships aim to recognize and support high-achieving students who demonstrate exceptional talent, outstanding abilities, commitment, and dedication. Among the various merit-based awards offered by Boston University, the prestigious Trustee Scholarship and Presidential Scholarship fully cover the recipients’ tuition expenses.

Both undergraduate and graduate degree programs at Boston University are eligible for these scholarships. They are designed to honor exceptional abilities in sports, performing arts, arts in general, as well as academic excellence. The application deadline for these scholarships is December 1, 2023.

Both international students, including Pakistanis, and US citizens are eligible to apply. While all merit-based awards and other scholarships at BU are open to US citizens, permanent residents, and eligible non-citizens, the Trustee and Presidential scholarships are specifically available to international students.

The Trustee Scholarship is the most prestigious scholarship for international students, with 20 scholarships available in 2023. It covers all tuition and expenses, allowing recipients to pursue their education without financial concerns.

To apply for these scholarships, interested candidates should visit the official website of the university. It is important to carefully read the instructions and submit the applications before the December 1, 2023 deadline.

These scholarships provide an excellent opportunity for high-achieving students to pursue their undergraduate and graduate degrees at Boston University. Along with recognizing academic excellence, they also honor outstanding skills across various disciplines.

Recipients of the Trustee Scholarship can fully focus on their studies and actively contribute to Boston University’s academic community, as the scholarship covers all tuition and expenses.