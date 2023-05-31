Dutch Football Star Faces Cocaine Smuggling Charges

Dutch international striker, Quincy Promes, has once again found himself in legal trouble as he now faces charges of importing cocaine through the port of Antwerp.

Quincy Promes, who currently plays for Spartak Moscow, stands accused alongside another Dutchman of importing several hundred kilos of cocaine in January 2020.

ALSO READ Naseem Shah’s Brother Bursts into the Spotlight Again for Lahore Qalandars

As per media reports, a preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 5, but due to his contractual obligations with the club, Quincy Promes will be unable to attend the hearing.

It is worth mentioning that in March of this year, the office of the Dutch Public Prosecutor had already sought a two-year prison sentence for Promes for aggravated assault.

The incident in question occurred in 2020 during a family gathering in Abcoude near Amsterdam, where Promes allegedly injured his cousin with a knife during a fight.

Initially charged with attempted murder, the prosecutor revised the charges after interviewing witnesses, concluding that there was insufficient evidence to support an intent to kill.

At the time, Promes was playing for Ajax, the Dutch football club, but he made his return to Spartak Moscow in 2021, having previously played for the team from 2014 to 2018.

Having earned 50 international caps for the Netherlands team, Promes’s last appearance in the national squad was during the last 16 stage of the Euro 2020 tournament.