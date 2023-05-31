Former Pacer Expresses Concern Regarding Shaheen and Shadab’s Decision to Play England’s T20 Blast

Renowned Pakistani fast bowler, Junaid Khan, has expressed his concern over the participation of key national cricketers in the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast in England.

Speaking to the media, Junaid said that PCB should have prevented the likes of Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi from participating due to the upcoming crucial ODI season.

Junaid Khan stated that Shaheen Afridi has recently returned to the national side from a prolonged injury, and his services will be required for the team as he is the backbone.

“It would have been best if the board did not allow him to play and advised him to work on his fitness and take some rest because the World Cup is near,” said Junaid Khan.

The Swabi-born cricketer remarked that Shadab Khan has been experiencing the same fitness issue for a long time, and he should prioritize fitness over playing in leagues.

Junaid Khan added that the board should only allow young players who exclusively participate in the T20 format, as league cricket provides them with an opportunity to learn.

“Just like Usama Mir and Zaman Khan came to participate in the league, these are the youngsters who have come here to learn, just like I did in the beginning,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shadab suffered a neck injury during a match in the ongoing T20 Vitality on Friday when he collided with his teammate, Nathan McAndrew.