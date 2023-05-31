PCB Responds to ICC’s Query on Pakistan’s World Cup Visit to India

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken a stern stance on its recent decision not to participate in the ODI World Cup 2023, scheduled to be held in India.

As per media reports, PCB officials have informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) during the meeting that the team will only visit India if the government permits it.

ALSO READ Naseem Shah’s Brother Bursts into the Spotlight Again for Lahore Qalandars

Yesterday, PCB officials held a meeting with ICC Chairman, Greg Barclay, and Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice, to discuss matters concerning the Asia Cup and the World Cup.

The move came after the Board of Control for Cricket (BCC) Secretary, Jay Shah, refused to participate in the Aisa Cup scheduled in Pakistan as per the proposed hybrid model.

It is reported that negotiations between the PCB and ICC officials will continue for another day as the matter of the financial model and the World Cup is yet to be resolved.

Yesterday, ICC General Manager, Wasim Khan, claimed that ICC officials were expected to resolve the issue of the upcoming marquee events between the neighboring countries.

“That is something that is obviously ongoing at the moment. However, that is certainly up to the two countries and the hierarchy within the ICC to some conclusions,” said Wasim.

Earlier this month, Najam Sethi expressed his dissatisfaction with the new financial model and demanded clarification on how the distribution of shares was determined.