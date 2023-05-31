Pakistan Appoints German Analyst as National Team Assistant Coach

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has taken a major step by appointing German football analyst, Torben Witajewski as an analyst and assistant coach for the team ahead of the upcoming 4-nation tournament in Africa and the SAFF Championships in India.

With his experience in Asian cultures, including his recent tenure as Head Coach of Indian Club Luca SC, Witajewski is expected to bring a wealth of expertise to the team.

In a recently conducted interview, Witajewski emphasized the importance of understanding the local mentality, religion, and cultural background to help Pakistani football progress.

Drawing from his extensive work in various Asian countries, he believes that this understanding will be crucial in establishing effective communication with players and staff.

Acknowledging the challenge posed by the limited number of matches, Witajewski commended the unwavering motivation of national players to represent their country with pride. He stated that he is upbeat ahead of the appointment and vowed to give his all in achieving the goals of the Men in Green.

Yesterday, PFF announced a national camp that will commence on 31 May in Lahore. The camp will allow the national players to train and prepare together for upcoming events.

The main objective of the camp is to prepare the team for the upcoming 4-Nations Cup in Mauritius and SAFF Championship 2023, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru, India.

Last week, it was reported that former Manchester United academy graduate, Otis Khan will represent the Pakistan football team in the upcoming events. Earlier, the national team also received good news as FIFA granted approval to change the national eligibility of talented footballer Easah Suliman from England.

Source: FootballPakistan