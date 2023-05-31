Najam Sethi Questions India’s Pointless Excuses During Meeting With ICC CEO and Chairman

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Najam Sethi, held an important meeting with ICC Chairman, Greg Barclay and Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice to discuss various issues.

During the meeting in Lahore, Najam Sethi questioned why India was making excuses when Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and England had no issues playing in Pakistan.

Sethi added that despite security concerns, Pakistan had always visited India for major events, and therefore, the BCCI should not refuse to send its team for the Asia Cup 2023.

While discussing the proposed financial model, Sethi expressed his concerns about Pakistan receiving a lesser share, despite their cricketers being at the top of the ICC rankings.

The PCB Chairman emphasized the importance of equal benefits for matches involving Pakistan and India, suggesting a more equitable distribution of additional financial gains.

The ICC officials assured the PCB Chairman of the successful conduct of the upcoming Champions Trophy and expressed satisfaction with the security situation in Pakistan.

Addressing the tensions between Pakistan and India, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice assured Najam Sethi that the Pakistan Cricket Board would not be mistreated.

Geoff Allardice also revealed that discussions with the Indian cricket authority would take place soon, with the aim of finding common ground and resolving any lingering issues.