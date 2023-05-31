Protesting Indian Wrestlers Threaten to Throw Their Medals in Ganges River

Renowned Indian wrestlers have vowed to cast their hard-earned medals into the sacred waters of the Ganges River as a protest against the current judiciary system in the state.

Demanding the arrest of WFI president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the athletes seek justice over sexual harassment allegations that have engulfed the wrestling community.

Since April, these determined wrestlers have been encamped in New Delhi, tirelessly advocating for action against Sharan Singh, who has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

ALSO READ Naseem Shah’s Brother Bursts into the Spotlight Again for Lahore Qalandars

Brij Bhushan Sharan, a member of parliament belonging to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, has remained inaccessible for comment as tensions escalate in the capital.

Last Sunday, Delhi Police briefly detained several protesters, clearing their campsite after they attempted to advance towards the recently inaugurated parliament building.

Singh has been stripped of his administrative powers, but the wrestlers continue to insist on his arrest, underscoring their commitment to upholding justice for female athletes.

Eminent wrestlers including Olympic medalists, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, came together to issue a joint statement in the northern Indian town of Haridwar today.

The wrestlers said their intention is to toss their medals into the Ganges, symbolizing their deep-rooted frustration with the current state of affairs.

Subsequently, they plan to return to New Delhi and embark on a hunger strike at the India Gate war memorial, an iconic location symbolizing the spirit of freedom struggle.