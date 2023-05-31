Sindh to Shift Government Buildings to Solar Power

The Sindh government has announced its plan to transition major hospitals in the province to solar power as part of its broader solar power initiative.

The Provincial Minister of Sindh for Energy, Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, inaugurated a solar power park at the Karachi Press Club. This 60KV solar power project will meet 90 percent of the press club’s power requirements.

Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh stated that government buildings, prisons, and schools will also be shifted to solar power in order to eliminate electricity load shedding in Sindh.

The provincial minister emphasized that the government is committed to resolving the economic crisis and criticized the PTI government for impeding power projects in Sindh. He expressed confidence that the PPP will emerge victorious in the upcoming elections.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed the conversion of all federal government buildings in Islamabad to solar power within seven weeks.

The prime minister emphasized the importance of reducing the country’s reliance on imported fuel and urged officials to ensure timely completion of the project. Shehbaz Sharif was also tasked with initiating solarization efforts for federal government buildings in other parts of the country.

These measures signify a commitment to harnessing solar power for sustainable energy solutions and reducing dependency on conventional energy sources.