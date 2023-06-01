FIA Busts Impostor Posing as Army Officer

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has apprehended a suspect pretending to be an army officer and engaging in fraudulent activities, taking advantage of unsuspecting citizens.

The suspect, Muhammad Nouman, offered people attractive job opportunities, only to deceive them. He managed to defraud a total of Rs. 2.8 million from his victims, using their trust for his own benefit.

FIA was able to locate and arrest him in Rawalpindi, stopping his dishonest actions. During the arrest, the agency found significant evidence, including mobile phones, unauthorized SIM cards, laptops, and fake service cards from various organizations. These items serve as solid evidence of his fraudulent schemes.

Furthermore, upon inspecting his mobile phone, authorities found pictures of the suspect dressed in military clothing, further confirming his deceptive behavior.

Shockingly, the suspect continued to harass innocent people while pretending to be a commando of the Punjab Police. In addition, inappropriate material was found on the suspect’s mobile phone, further emphasizing his illegal activities.

FIA acted quickly against the suspect and filed a case under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.