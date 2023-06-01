Islamabad to Get a Brand New Women’s Only Market Soon

Minister of State for Law and Justice, Shahadat Awan, informed the National Assembly on Wednesday that a women’s bazaar would be established in the federal capital.

The decision comes after thorough planning and a comprehensive study, and the government has already secured the necessary funds for this initiative.

During the Question Hour session, the minister responded to several supplementary questions. He acknowledged that the previous government had established a women’s bazaar in G-10 without considering technical issues.

However, due to its location within the right of way of 11th Avenue, the bazaar could not be made functional.

In response to another question, the minister provided details about the sewage treatment plant in Sector 1-9/1. He explained that the plant has a total capacity of 17 million gallons per day and is specifically designed to treat domestic sewage.

At present, the plant receives approximately 3-4 million gallons of untreated domestic sewage. Additionally, around 20 percent of the treated water is utilized for maintaining green belts, nurseries, and plants in the area.