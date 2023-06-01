KP to Change Operational Model of Government Schools

Published Jun 1, 2023

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) education department has made an announcement regarding the operation of government schools under a public-private partnership.

This decision has been taken with the objective of improving the quality of education and overall performance of these schools.

The Secretary of Education has expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of administrative officers and teachers working within the KPK Education Department.

In light of this, the department has taken the initiative to implement a public-private partnership project, which has been successfully completed. The project will be rolled out in specific schools during the initial phase.

The main goal of this project is to ensure effective ownership and management of government schools.

By involving private entities, the education department aims to bring positive changes and enhancements to the functioning of these schools, ultimately leading to an improvement in the quality of education provided to students.

