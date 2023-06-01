Rashid Latif Showers Praise on Mohammad Wasim As Chief Selector

Former Pakistani wicket-keeper, Rashid Latif, has showered praise on Mohammad Wasim, the former Chief Selector of the national team, stating that his tenure was good.

Speaking to the media, Rashid Latif said that the former cricketer was a one-man show during his tenure but played a crucial role in building the national team.

The 54-year-old cricketer added that Mohammad Wasim, however, did not highlight those people who worked for him behind the scenes.

“People like Kamran Muzaffar worked for him, but he never got a chance to mention it. Wasim’s laptop was just for display. The actual work was done behind the scenes,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Wasim was appointed as Chief Selector in December 2020, and his contract was terminated in December last year by the new PCB management.

Earlier this year, Wasim criticized the squad announced by the PCB for the T20I series against Afghanistan, saying that these players were introduced during his tenure.

The former Chief Selector had also sarcastically used a laptop emoji on Twitter, referring to the criticism he received for bringing his laptop to squad announcement conferences.

Back in January, Wahab Riaz said that Wasim sidelined experienced players due to his preference for certain players, which had an adverse impact on the team’s performance.