New Feeder League to Unearth More Talent Like Zaman Khan for KPL

The management of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) has taken a historic step towards unearthing hidden local talent in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The management has announced the launch of a talent hunt program called Feeder League, which aims to discover local talent in the region ahead of the third edition.

The league will span eight days and will be held in various parts of Azad and Jammu Kashmir from June 10 to 18. The selection of players will be based on fair trials.

Following the trials, teams will be formed for a local tournament, and the top performers will be selected to join different franchises in the third edition of the league.

The third edition of this seven-team cricket league is scheduled to take place in August at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium, with Mirpur Royals defending their title.

Earlier this month, it was reported that PCB-affiliated umpires and match referees who officiated in the second edition of KPL had not yet received their match fees.

Considering this situation, the umpires called upon the PCB to intervene and address the matter with the KPL organizers before granting approval for the upcoming edition.

The official acknowledged the delay and attributed it to substantial financial losses resulting from several matches being washed out due to rain during the second edition.

However, the spokesperson reassured the aggrieved officials that the management is actively working on the matter and that the outstanding dues will be settled soon.