Time Running Out But Pakistan Team Yet to Receive NOC for Football Events

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is still awaiting a NOC from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for the team to participate in two tournaments in Mauritius and India.

The PFF has repeatedly requested the PSB to issue the NOC for a four-nation tournament in Mauritius and the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship in India.

The national football team is scheduled to participate in a 10-day four-nation event starting on June 8, where they will play against the hosts Mauritius, Kenya, and Djibouti.

The tournament will play a significant role for the national team as it provides an opportunity to gain valuable match practice before the upcoming SAFF Championship.

The PFF has signed an agreement with SAFF, confirming their participation in the event scheduled from June 21 to July 4, where they will play against Nepal, Kuwait, and India.

Last month, Ehsan-ur-Rehman, Minister for IPC, expressed no objections to the team traveling to India but requested documentation from the PFF Normalization Committee.

Yesterday, the PFF took a major step by appointing German football analyst Torben Witajewski as the national team’s analyst and assistant coach ahead of important events.

Earlier this week, the PFF announced a camp that will commence on May 31 in Lahore. The camp will allow the players to train and prepare together for the upcoming events.