ADNOC and Nafis to Recruit 5,000+ Workers in UAE by 2027

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has partnered with the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) to create 5,000 jobs for UAE nationals in the private sector by 2027.

The announcement was made during the “Make it in the Emirates Forum.” ADNOC will hire UAE talent for skilled positions in its supply chain through the ETCC’s Nafis program.

To further improve the skills and competitiveness of Emiratis in their fields, various programs and incentives will be launched under this partnership. The goal is to increase Emiratization rates in the private sector and empower local talent in the labor market.

Through the Nafis Apprentice Program, ADNOC will provide training opportunities for 1,000 graduates in private companies operating within its supply chain. This will contribute to the strategic goals outlined in the agreement.

ADNOC, as a state-owned oil giant, actively supports initiatives to nurture local talent in collaboration with its suppliers and partners.

In 2022, the company organized six private sector career weeks to connect local talent with employment opportunities in its registered partners and suppliers within the private sector.