Young Girl Who Sells SIMS Raped by Her Own Colleague

A young girl, who sells SIM cards for a prominent mobile phone company in the Miani area of district Sargodha, has accused her own colleague of raping her.

According to media reports, the victim has filed a report with the Sargodha police, accusing her colleague Ibrar of workplace rape.

In her complaint to the police, the victim stated that she has been working with the accused for the past six months in the Miani area and was raped on Thursday.

After registering the case, the police has initiated an investigation and assured the victim that they will bring the accused to justice.

ALSO READ ECNEC Approves Establishment of 48MW Shounter Hydropower Project

As per a report titled ‘Cruel Number’ compiled by Sahil, a Pakistani NGO dedicated to child protection, a total of 4,253 cases of child sexual abuse were reported in 2022.

Earlier this week, a female teacher Najma Baloch took her own life in the Gishkaur area of Awaran, Balochistan, due to constant harassment from colleagues.