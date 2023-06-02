Dubai Introduces New Payment Options for Public Parking

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has installed over 17,500 new directional signs in parking zones across the city. These signs provide important information about public parking fees, service hours, and payment options.

This initiative will improve customer satisfaction and make parking more convenient. The signs are designed to be highly visible at night and include four QR codes for different payment methods, allowing motorists to make direct payments through various channels.

Director of Parking at the Traffic and Roads Agency, Osama Al Safi, detailed that the QR codes on the signs allow users to download the RTA app or make payments through the WhatsApp app.

The system guides customers through an interactive chat to enter their vehicle details and parking period, and they receive a confirmation message afterward.

In addition to these options, signs also offer QR codes for payment through App Clips on iPhone devices using Apple Pay. Users can make payments without downloading an app or specifying the parking zone.

There is also a QR code for payment service via SMS, which is convenient for users without a data package.

Al Safi mentioned that users can generate an SMS after entering their vehicle information and selecting the number of hours for parking. The service also allows users to choose from their previously registered vehicles, eliminating the need to enter the information repeatedly.

RTA installed these signboards to cater to the preferences of their customers. Recent statistics show that over 80% of RTA’s customers prefer to pay parking fees using mobile phones and smart tablets.