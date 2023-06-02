UAE Bans Outdoor Work During Scorching Heat in Summer

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) has imposed a ban on working in open spaces and under direct sunlight during the hottest months of the year.

The ban will be in effect from 12:30 PM to 3 PM every day, starting from 15 June to 15 September 2023. It aims to prioritize worker safety and protect them from potential hazards and diseases.

Some essential works, such as laying asphalt and emergency repairs affecting public safety, are exempt from the ban. Works that impact traffic and services are also exempt if they get the necessary permits.

Employers engaged in exempted work must provide water, shade, first aid kits, and other necessities to ensure the well-being of workers during work and breaks.

Violating the ban can result in fines of AED 5,000 per worker, with a maximum of AED 50,000 for multiple violations. The public is encouraged to report violations through the 24/7 call center.

The ban showcases Dubai’s commitment to worker welfare, creating a safe environment, and promoting workplace safety.

ALSO READ ADNOC and Nafis to Recruit 5,000+ Workers in UAE by 2027

The ban also limits daily working hours to eight and requires employers to provide shaded areas for worker comfort during downtime.

Mohsen Al-Nasi, Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection Affairs, emphasized the importance of protecting worker health and safety. Compliance rates in previous years have been high, highlighting the importance of safeguarding workers from direct sunlight and open area work during the afternoon.