Imam-ul-Haq’s Trademark Pull Shot is Now Part of Matric Syllabus

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textbook Board has included the pull shot of the opening batter, Imam-ul-Haq, as an example of force and energy in 9th-grade physics.

A renowned sports journalist has pointed out that the KPTB has mentioned the trademark pull shot of the left-hander in chapter three of ‘Force and Motion.

Imam is regarded as an integral part of the national team for ODI and Test cricket and has been displaying phenomenal performance in both formats for years.

Earlier this month, Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq joined Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan on the list of highest hundred-run partnerships for Pakistan in ODI cricket.

Last year, Imam became the fastest batter to smash nine ODI hundreds, surpassing the legendary South African batter, Hashim Amla, in the historic series against Australia.

It is worth noting that the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has also included a question regarding Babar Azam’s elegant cover drive in the syllabus.

Earlier this year, Babar Azam was honored in India, where an Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) book for eighth-graders featured the 28-year-old batter.

The book includes a question: “Cricket is the most loved game in India, and the cricketers are celebrities. Do you know the nicknames of your favorite cricketers?”